Huffington Post Says The Heck With Journo-Snobs And Launches Swimsuit Edition

The Huffington Post is already getting shredded in the blogosphere for stooping to a new low: A summer swimsuit edition disguised as a feature about eco-chic.



Given how hard it is to survive as an online news and opinion publisher, and given the sorry state of the traditional journalism world, you’d think more people would regard this as a perfectly reasonable way to support some more serious fare.

Especially because no one is actually forced to look at swimsuit editions. And especially because, although they protest vehemently to the contrary, this sort of thing is exactly what people actually want to read (clicks don’t lie).

But, as ever, journo-critics don’t think that way.

For those with their journalistic noses high in the air, we have two simple questions:

1. What do you think has made Sports Illustrated such a valuable franchise for lo these many years? (You don’t really think it has much to do with the 51 weeks of sports coverage, do you?)

2. Are you seriously not going to click this link and check out the swimsuits? >

(OK, we agree, the title on the first slide–“Hot Hot Heat”–might be pushing it).



But go ahead, have a peek…then come back here and rant about how crass and mercantilist and pathetic it is that Huffpo is resorting to this. We won’t tell anyone…. : ).

