After Public Humiliation, HuffPo Writer Suspended For "Over Aggregation" Is Back

Last week, Huffington Post editors suspended writer Amy Lee after an Ad Age story noted a case of “over aggregation.”



Simon Dumenco, the writer of the piece, specifically left Lee’s name out of his story because his point was about HuffPo’s practices in general, not the specific instance.

Despite his efforts, the site’s executive business editor Peter Goodman suspended Lee.

The Internet community rose up in arms and rushed to Lee’s defence. Goodman issued an apologetic email, but the general feeling was that it was not enough. People said that Goodman is the editor and he should be responsible for the content on the site. Lee may have erred, went the logic, but she got a raw deal by taking the fall.

Well, good news is she’s back. HuffPo spokesman Mario Ruiz sent the following note to Romenesko:

“We have completed an internal review of the process and policies relating to the publication of stories on HuffPost, and are pleased to welcome Amy Lee back to our newsroom. We are confident in her abilities and look forward to her contributions.”

She has not contributed any bylined posts yet, but we’re glad to hear the rights have been wronged, the lessons learned, the internet outrage effective.

Now, let’s all move on, shall we?

