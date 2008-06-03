Huffington Post Raising $10mm-ish, $80mm-ish Valuation

Huffington Post is talking with investors about raising about $10 million on about an $80 million valuation, sources tell us. This follows a $5 million raise last year at about a $35 million valuation.



Huffington Post’s traffic has soared over the past year, and it recently clocked 100+ million pageviews in a month.

Some industry observers predict that Huffington’s traffic will get slammed when the election ends–the traffic of one politically-dependent blog, Wonkette, having dropped 40%-50% after the last election cycle. Huffington Post has diversified its content over the past year, however, and is beginning to migrate its brand from “political commentary” to general news and commentary. It’s not clear how much of the site’s traffic goes to its verticals, but it is certainly more diversified than it was 18 months ago.

