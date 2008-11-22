Huffington Post Hasn't Yet Raised $15 Million*

Huffington Post is close to announcing a $15 million round of financing, the Times (UK) reports. PaidContent’s Rafat Ali says Oak Investment Partners is leading the round. Previous investors include SoftBank Capital and Greycroft. Rafat pegs a $100 million, post-money valuation guesstimate.



HuffPo will use the money to expand its local news coverage and investigative reporting, the Times reports.

*UPDATE: A source close to the company tells us these reports are inaccurate but did not elaborate.

Disclosure: HuffPo cofounder Ken Lerer is an investor in our parent company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.