Huffington Post Hasn't Yet Raised $15 Million*

Huffington Post is close to announcing a $15 million round of financing, the Times (UK) reports. PaidContent’s Rafat Ali says Oak Investment Partners is leading the round. Previous investors include SoftBank Capital and Greycroft. Rafat pegs a $100 million, post-money valuation guesstimate.
HuffPo will use the money to expand its local news coverage and investigative reporting, the Times reports.
*UPDATE: A source close to the company tells us these reports are inaccurate but did not elaborate.
Disclosure: HuffPo cofounder Ken Lerer is an investor in our parent company.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.