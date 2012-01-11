Huffington Post Loses One Of Its Best People: CTO Paul Berry Is Leaving For His Own Start-Up

Photo: David Newman

The Huffington Post is losing another big name: CTO Paul Berry.Jeff Bercovici reports for Forbes that Berry is leaving HuffPo to work on his own startup.



Berry has a tremendous reputation in the industry, with a former HuffPo staffer telling Business Insider that he was “very ambitious” and a “genius.”

Berry reportedly suggested that Tim Dierks take over as SVP of Engineering in part to replace him.

Earlier today, managing editor Nico Pitney was also reported to be on his way out.

