The Only Nine Things You Need To Know From The Huffington Post Politico Profile That You Can't Read Online

We just downloaded The Huffington Post’s profile by Michael Calderone of how Politico is supposedly in disarray. You can’t read it online because it’s only on the iPad. We picked out nine key points you need to know:

Executive editor and co-founder Jim VandeHei at its fifth anniversary celebration recently: “We get flak for being a cult sometimes. But you wanna know what? We are a cult!”

Co-founders VandeHei and John F. Harris (also editor in chief) played a video featuring birthday wishes from, among others, Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush.

But… Some of the Politico staff thinks co-founders VandeHei and John F. Harris could be gone from the company a few years from now.

Why? “In the middle of an election year, with political junkies frothing,” Calderone writes, “Politico’s traffic during the first five months of 2012 is down.”

Traffic is down from 4.229 million unique visitors in 2011 to 4.165 million so far this year.

Staffers are leaving in droves. “There have been so many departures lately that Politico editors have done away with the traditional going-away cake in the newsroom.”

Politico’s contracts are “notoriously hard to break.” But Ben Smith, who was under contract through the election, “managed to join BuzzFeed late last year.”

Most in the newsroom PANNED Allen and VandeHei’s piece advancing the theme that the Times and Post were biased toward Barack Obama. One thought they were just trying to “pick a fight unnecessarily” with the papers.

One former staffer compared the newsroom’s atmosphere to The Hunger Games.

