An Inside Look At How The Huffington Post Runs Its 24/7 News Machine

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The Huffington Post launched a streaming-video news network called HuffPost Live on August 13.Since then, a team of reporters, producers, and on-air anchors have been broadcasting news and general-interest stories for 12 hours a day.
The network mixes Internet and TV tools to get the job done. On a given day, it might use Google Hangouts and Skype to connect with guests—while producing it all through a professional on-air studio staffed by skilled cameramen.
Business Insider was invited to take a look around the office to see how The Huffington Post and HuffPost Live operate.
We start in the newly launched HuffPost Live space. It's a streaming-video network that operates a floor below The Huffington Post's main newsroom.
Associate producers scour the internet looking for news and topics that might make interesting segments.
HuffPost Live is on the air 8 hours a day from its New York studio before switching over to its West Coast location in Los Angeles.
A photo collage on the wall is made up of pictures of news greats of the past, such as Edward R. Murrow.
But here's some of the new school of reporters—from left to right, these are four of HuffPost Live's anchors: Abby Huntsman, Josh Zepps, Marc Lamont Hill, and Mike Sacks.
Broadcasting since August 13, the streaming network is still relatively young, but everyone seems to operate with seasoned experience.
Roy Sekoff, founding editor of The Huffington Post and current president of HuffPost Live, oversees nearly every aspect of the site's development.
Executive editor Mitch Semel brings a unique perspective to HuffPost Live given his work experience—he was previously general manager at The Onion.
Gabriel Lewis is the cocreator of HuffPost Live. He pulls together all of the aspects of putting out original video for the company.
The Huffington Post is situated inside the old Wanamaker's Building, and these are the original 19th-century stairs. Now, upstairs to the future ...
We also met Janet Balis, the Huffington Post's publisher. She leads ad sales and consumer marketing for the site.
Software engineers Mike Edwards and Kailuo Wang make sure everything's running smoothly on the site.
Mike Hogan joined HuffPo as executive arts and entertainment editor last year. When media outlets want someone from HuffPo to speak on television, he's often the one to do it.
Arianna's office is tucked over in the corner. It's possibly the most comfortable office we've ever seen.
Our guides told us that while they can't be sure she's read all these books, it's entirely likely she has.
