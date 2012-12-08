An Inside Look At How The Huffington Post Runs Its 24/7 News Machine

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The Huffington Post launched a streaming-video news network called HuffPost Live on August 13.Since then, a team of reporters, producers, and on-air anchors have been broadcasting news and general-interest stories for 12 hours a day.



The network mixes Internet and TV tools to get the job done. On a given day, it might use Google Hangouts and Skype to connect with guests—while producing it all through a professional on-air studio staffed by skilled cameramen.

Business Insider was invited to take a look around the office to see how The Huffington Post and HuffPost Live operate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.