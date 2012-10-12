I Stepped Into The Huffington Post's Amazing $8,000 Nap Contraption

Last night I got my first opportunity to check out the offices of The Huffington Post, as it was holding a book party for managing editor Jimmy Soni, who has a new book out about Rome.



While there I got the chance to check out what has to be one of the coolest perks for any company anywhere: A nap room with a high-tech nap pod.

The room is called “Napquest” (which is an awesome) name, and it’s right in the heart of the office.

Photo: Business Insider

Outside of the room, a sign explains the system of lights they have set up, to let you know whether one of your colleagues is currently taking a nap.

Photo: Business Insider

Once in the room you see it… the $8,000 METRONAPS bed.

Photo: Business Insider

After you climb in, a gigantic hood swings around, so that you can be enclosed in total darkness.

Photo: Business Insider

And when the hood is swung over you, this is all you can see. (Presumably if you were actually taking a nap, the light would be off, and you would truly be in total darkness.

Photo: Business Insider

We didn’t actually take a nap, but it does seem like a great way to be ensconsed in total darkness, in a very comfortable seat, while also (according to the MetroNaps website) have soothing sounds played.

Of course: Naps are for the weak.

