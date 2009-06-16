Huffington Post Names Eric Hippeau CEO

In a startling move, Huffington Post has named Eric Hippeau its new CEO.

Eric was already a HuffPo board member via SoftBank, the VC firm he worked for as managing partner. He is resigning from Softback to take the job.

Eric replaces Betsy Morgan, who joined HuffPo from CBS in October, 2007. Betsy is leaving the company.

Eric has more than 25 years experience running media companies: He was CEO of Ziff-Davis from 1993 to 2000, including five years during which SoftBank owned it.

He’s also on the board of Yahoo, Starwood Hotels, Buddy Media, BuzzFeed, Thumbplay, and Associated Content, among other companies.

