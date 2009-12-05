Huffington Post Has A Jayson Blair Moment, Too

The Wall Street Journal isn’t the only place that writer Mona Sarika plagiarized in her columns: Huffington Post admits that Sarika has plagiarized and misattributed on its site, too. She will not be writing for the site anymore.

Here’s HuffPo’s specific statement it’s adding to all of her blog entries:

Editor’s Note: Due to repeated instances of plagiarism and misattribution, both on HuffPost and elsewhere, Mona Sarika’s work will no longer appear on The Huffington Post.

