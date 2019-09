On its front page splash, The Huffington Post blasted the Senate for voting down a measure to expand background checks.



Part one of the splash contains 30 victims of recent mass shootings — from Newtown, Conn., Tucson, and Aurora, Colo. Part two is full of pictures of the Senators who voted against the measure.

Here’s a look:

HuffingtonPost.com

