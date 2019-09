The Huffington Post is one-upping the New York Times in friendly-fire criticism of the Obama administration today.



With a brutal front page, the publication criticised revelations that the administration has been collecting the phone records of millions of Verizon customers.

Here’s the HuffPo’s front page:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.