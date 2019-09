The Huffington Post’s front page is making a statement about gun control.



It has 81 stories linked at the top of its site. There’s no photo — just text under the headline “TO LIVE AND DIE IN AMERICA.”

The articles are from across the web and they’re all about shootings from the past few days.

Photo: Screengrab from The Huffington Post

