Arianna Huffington is coming to IGNITION 2016

11 years ago, Arianna Huffington shook up the fledgling digital media scene forever. Now, the Huffington Post founder is moving on to the next phase of her career. She’s got her sights set on promoting worldwide health and wellness.

Her new site Thrive Global will kick off on November 30.

We’re very excited to announce that a few days after the launch, Huffington will be speaking at IGNITION 2016 Business Insider’s flagship conference.

Huffington’s latest venture is all about changing the way we work and live. Her exciting new project, along with her years of influence in the world of digital journalism, should prove fascinating subjects at the conference.

Don’t miss Huffington’s insight at this year’s IGNITION. Your opportunity to catch a glimpse of what the future holds for technology, media, and some of the world’s most innovative companies will take place from December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

This year’s speakers also include 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, and Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.





