The Huffington Post has a shocking splash right now that takes a strong stand on the Obama administration’s drone-strike policy. The splash features photos from Noor Behram, a Pakistani photojournalist who lives in North Waziristan and has documented some of the areas where the U.S. has struck.



Here’s a look:

Photo: Huffington Post

