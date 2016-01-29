Huffington Post to call Donald Trump a 'racist' in note attached to all stories about his campaign

The Huffington Post has found a new way to show that it is not a fan of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

Politico reported Thursday that The Huffington Post will attach a note calling Trump a “racist” and a “liar,” among other things, on all of its future coverage of Trump campaign.

Here’s the note, which was added to a Wednesday-night story about Trump’s boycott of the Fox News debate:

Note to our readers: Donald Trump is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, birther, and bully who has repeatedly pledged to ban all Muslims — 1.6 billion members of an entire religion — from entering the US.

A Huffington Post spokesperson told Politico that the note would be included at the bottom of all of the left-leaning news website’s coverage of his campaign.

“Yes, we’re planning to add this note to all future stories about Trump,” the spokesperson said. “No other candidate has called for banning 1.6 billion people from the country! If any other candidate makes such a proposal, we’ll append a note under pieces about them.”

Last summer, The Huffington Post announced it would no longer cover Trump in its “Politics” section and instead relegated its Trump stories to “Entertainment.” The prediction at the time was that Trump’s surge in the polls was temporary.

However, as Trump continued to dominate the primary, the news site reversed course last December and again started including Trump in its “Politics” section.

