The Huffington Post publishes scathing Donald Trump op-ed, reverses coverage of his campaign

The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington published an editorial Monday night announcing that her site would no longer relegate Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to the “entertainment” section.

Huffington wrote that the decision was motivated by Trump’s proposal to end all Muslim immigration and tourism to the US until the religion’s terrorism “problem” is contained.

“Now that Trump, aided by the media, has doubled down on the cruelty and know-nothingness that defined his campaign’s early days, the ‘can you believe he said that?’ novelty has curdled and congealed into something repellent and threatening — laying bare a disturbing aspect of American politics,” Huffington wrote.

“We believe that the way we cover the campaign should reflect this shift,” she continued. “And part of that involves never failing to remind our audience who Trump is and what his campaign really represents.”

Back in July, The Huffington Post announced its decision to no longer cover Trump in its “Politics” section. The site’s Washington bureau chief, Ryan Grim, told Business Insider at the time that he was confident Trump would not win the nomination and did not want to be distracted by his “clown show.”

Ariana Huffington explained the reversal in her op-ed.

“Our decision in July was made because we refused to go along with the idea, based simply on poll numbers, that Trump’s candidacy was actually a serious and good faith effort to present ideas on how best to govern the country,” she wrote. “We continue to believe this to be true — and will continue to let it guide our coverage — but much has changed.”

“But that doesn’t mean we in the media should in any way let Trump or those who would follow his footsteps off the hook,” she argued. “So as we cover his daily campaign, we’ll constantly remind the public of what he stands for, citing references and providing links.”

She proceeded to call out Trump for his alleged sexism, racism, xenophobia, and other less-than-stellar attributes.

