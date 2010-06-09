Huffington Post Denies Sale To Yahoo rumours

Usually companies refuse to comment on M&A rumours and speculation, but The Huffington Post is outright denying that it is in talks to sell to Yahoo (YHOO).



“The Huffington Post is not in any discussions to sell the company,” spokesman Mario Ruiz told the New York Post.

Yahoo went the traditional route, refusing to comment on “rumour or speculation.”

Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Yahoo “wants to buy the Huffington Post outright, but it may be too expensive.”

In an effort to bolster its local content, Yahoo acquired freelancer-platform Associated Content for just under $100 million last month.

