Huffington Post Expands, 'Deepens' Celebrity Coverage

AOL-HuffPo announced the launch of HuffPost Celebrity Monday and HuffPost Culture (launching later this week).



According to the press release, HuffPo editor Arianna Huffington says of the launch,

“Creating these two new destination sites will allow us to both expand and deepen our coverage…Our goal is to give our readers everything from buzzy items to thought-provoking opinion pieces delivered with a style and a voice that’s uniquely HuffPost. We want to inform and entertain, while engaging our community around these subjects and serving as a starting point for compelling ‘digital watercooler’ conversations.”

The AOL-owned site Popeater appears to be folding into the new HuffPo page.

In addition to entertainment news coverage, HuffPost Celebrity will feature blog posts from industry executives to celebrities. HuffPost Culture will cover news in performing, visual, and broadcast arts, and feature exclusive playlists from musicians and DJs and video collaborations between artists.

HuffPost Celebrity is edited by Katy Hall (Managing Editor of Entertainment of AOL-HuffPo) and HuffPost Culture is edited by Gazelle Emami (Culture Editor of AOL-HuffPo). Both sites are overseen by John Montorio (Editorial Director, Entertainment, Culture & Lifestyle of AOL-HuffPo).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.