Huffington Post Blasts Past 40 Million Monthly Unique Visitors

According to the Huffington Post’s Google Analytics numbers, the news site gathered 40 million unique visitors in February, Peter Kafka at MediaMemo reports.



While Comscore estimates are more conservative at 26.4 million, the number is still staggering for Arianna Huffington’s 2005 start-up.

According to MediaBistro, in December 2009, the site’s uniques jumped by more than 150% from the year before, increasing to 9.8 million unique visitors from 3.8 million.

While the 2008 presidential election and gossip stories such as the Tiger Woods scandal helped propel the site’s growth, the Huffington Post’s new verticals now account for 10% of the entire site’s traffic, Arianna told MediaMemo.

Along with technology, sports, comedy, style, and entertainment sections, HuffPost College, which covers “all things collegiate,” launched late last month. HuffPost Impact and HuffPost Religion are other recent additions.

The Huffington Post does not release advertising revenue numbers, but Arianna appeared at the 4A media and leadership conference preaching the 4Es, according to AdAge: “engagement, enthusiasm, empathy and energy.”

