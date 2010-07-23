US

How HuffingtonPost Will Take Over The New York Times

Kamelia Angelova

With over 12 million monthly unique visitors, HuffingtonPost is on track to surpass the audience of The New York Times online.

So what is the strategy of the news site/aggregator to further its traffic growth?

HuffPo is betting on expanding its local news sector and adding more interest-based verticals, while The New York Times is shutting down one local blog and opening another, and slimming down its newspaper sections.

Watch co-founder Arianna Huffington talk about how her publication transformed into “the Internet Newspaper.”

