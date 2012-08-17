Huffington Post Ad Sales Chief Ousted Over 9-Year-Old Arrest Warrant

Huffington Post sales head Moritz Loew

Photo: Moritz Loew / LinkedIn

Huffington Post sales head Moritz Loew was dismissed from his job after only three months when a background check turned up a DWI charge from 2003, according to Ad Age:He also confirmed that his dismissal centered around a background check turning up an old, outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court related to a 2003 DWI charge when he lived in Seattle that he says he has since dealt with. “I did not know about [the outstanding warrant] … but it was a stupid mistake,” he said. An AOL spokeswoman said in an emailed statement: “Recent information has indicated that Moritz’s hiring did not meet AOL requirements.”



He was formerly the chief agency officer at NBC News Digital.

Arianna makes a wish.

Photo: Moritz Loew / Instagram

Loew referred to his boss, Arianna Huffington as “the myth and the legend.” He took the job after learning from her that “they weren’t worried about the past but focused on inventing the future.” (That, it turns out, applied only to advertising and not traffic tickets.)He also celebrated Huffington’s birthday with her in mid July, as this image from his Instagram account shows.

HuffPo still has its publisher, Janet Balis, who was hired in May. Balis and Loew had similar jobs—developing new ad products—and both reported directly to Huffington.

