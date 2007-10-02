Huffington Post: Lerer Hands Reins to CBS's Betsy Morgan

Huffington Post co-founder and chief Kenneth Lerer is passing the baton to CBSnews.com’s Betsy Morgan, the FT says. We recently estimated the value of Huffington Post ($60 million, see below), and described the budding family Lerer media dynasty (Ken and son Ben) here. We know little of Morgan other than the bio below but trust that Lerer is leaving HuffPo in good hands.



Betsy Morgan was named Senior Vice President and General Manager of CBSNews.com in July, 2005. Prior to that, Morgan was Vice President of Business Development for CBS News. In 1998, Morgan joined CBS News in the newly created position of Executive Director, Business Development.

Prior to joining CBS News, Morgan worked closely with the News Division in her role as Director of Strategic Management for CBS Corporation. Morgan was graduated from Colby College in Maine and from the Harvard Business School. Before joining CBS Corporation in 1997, Morgan was with American Sky Broadcasting, a division of News Corporation in New York. She also has worked in media investment banking at Schroder & Co. and at the Federal Reserve Bank. Morgan lives in New York with her husband, Chad Gifford.