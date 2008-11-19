William Kristol and Pete Hamill Scream About The Future Of Media (Clip)





Launching a new show called “The IFC Media Project,” Cablevision channel IFC hosted a panel today featuring Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, William Buckley’s grown kid, Christopher Buckley, Frank Sinatra-biographer Pete Hammil and Weekly Standard editor William Kristol.

The panel spent much of their time on stage lamenting how news has turned into a sort of info- electo- tainment bloated with shouting pundits on cable news networks. It got really good when they started shouting at each other about it.

IFC Media Project host Gideon Yago started it, saying the media ignored carnage in Iraq to the detriment of Americans.

“They don’t know people are getting wounded?” Kristol said, loudly.

“Let them seem the coffin!” said Hamill, shouting.

Kristol shouted to be heard: “Nonsense. In the real America–”

“He’s talking about blood on the ground! What Goya saw!” said Hammil, interrupting.

See Also:

Nick Denton: Media Sleepwalking Into Extinction

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.