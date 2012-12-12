This Video Of Barney Frank In Bed With Arianna Huffington And Al Franken Is Completely Bananas

When Massachusetts Democrat Barney Frank retires from Congress this month, the House of Representatives loses its first openly gay member and one of Washington’s fiercest defenders of same-sex marriage.



To give you a sense of how long Frank has been fighting the battle for gay rights, we found this old video of the 16-term Congressman’s 1996 appearance on “Strange Bedfellows,” a short-lived comedy sketch hosted by Al Franken and Arianna Huffington, back when she was still a Republican and he was just a liberal comedian.

Basically, the show consisted of Franken and Huffington lying in bed together arguing about politics. In this segment, Frank snuggles up to talk about gay slurs from Dick Armey and the defence of Marriage Act.

The result is bizarre and amazing.

Watch the whole clip below (and watch out for a Joe Lieberman cameo!):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.