You can live in a house that looks like a spaceship on the top of a volcano in the Mojave Desert for $650,000

Sitting on top of a 150-foot volcanic cinder cone, this spacecraft-esque home is known as “The Volcano House.”
Public television host Huell Howser was the mid-century property’s last owner. He listed it back in 2009 for $US750,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.
After failing to sell it, Howser donated the estate (which includes a lake and a guest house) to Chapman University in 2012. The university intended to use the property for desert studies, astronomy, and geology, but later deemed the remote location impractical.
Listed by Brady Sandahl of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, the home’s new asking price is $US650,000. Keep scrolling for a look inside.
Built in 1970, architect Harold Bissner Jr. designed the home to look like an information center at the heart of a nuclear generating plant.
It's located in Newberry Springs, California, which is about halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Sliding glass doors provide access to the home's multiple viewing decks. For an even greater view, head up to the dome's observation deck.
