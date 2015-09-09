You can live in a house that looks like a spaceship on the top of a volcano in the Mojave Desert for $650,000

Zillow Listing 50451 Silver Valley Road’s unique shape is modelled after a nuclear generating plant information center.

Sitting on top of a 150-foot volcanic cinder cone, this spacecraft-esque home is known as “The Volcano House.”

Public television host Huell Howser was the mid-century property’s last owner. He listed it back in 2009 for $US750,000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After failing to sell it, Howser donated the estate (which includes a lake and a guest house) to Chapman University in 2012. The university intended to use the property for desert studies, astronomy, and geology, but later deemed the remote location impractical.

Listed by Brady Sandahl of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, the home’s new asking price is $US650,000. Keep scrolling for a look inside.

The 2,206-square-foot mid-century home sits on 60 acres in the Mojave Desert. Zillow Listing Built in 1970, architect Harold Bissner Jr. designed the home to look like an information center at the heart of a nuclear generating plant. Zillow Listing Source: Los Angeles Times It's located in Newberry Springs, California, which is about halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Zillow Listing Sliding glass doors provide access to the home's multiple viewing decks. For an even greater view, head up to the dome's observation deck. Zillow Listing The deck affords gorgeous 360-degree views of the desert. Zillow Listing The interior boasts an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Zillow Listing There are two full bathrooms and two bedrooms, both of which feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Zillow Listing Of all the rooms in the home, the kitchen is most in need of modernising. Zillow Listing The living area is a bit dated, too, but in a groovy, '50s movie set kind of way. Zillow Listing This detached, two-story structure is both guest house and garage, if a bit creepy looking. Zillow Listing The property also includes a lake. Zillow Listing It's easy to lose yourself in nature's beauty as the sun rises and sets over the Mojave Desert. Zillow Listing

