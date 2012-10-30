Apple Is Going To Sell App-Controlled Light Bulbs

The Apple Store is going to start selling Hue light bulbs exclusively beginning tomorrow, reports Mashable.



These Wi-Fi-enabled light bulbs can be controlled with a smartphone app. It’s a cool entry-level project for those interested in home automation.

Anywhere your phone has Internet connectivity, you can control the lights in your house. You can also control specifics such as light colour and brightness.

A starter kit includes three bulbs and a wireless bridge that lets them talk to the internet. The kit will cost $199 and additional bulbs cost $59.

While it’s a small part of Apple’s business, Apple also sells its own line of AirPort home wireless routers.

