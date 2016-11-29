Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson wells up while discussing the team's 0-12 season

The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-12 on the season on Sunday after a 27-13 loss to the New York Giants.

The Browns have now lost 15 games in a row, dating back to last season, and have been outscored by 155 points this season.

Between a rash of injuries — they have played five different quarterbacks this season — and the losing, it’s been a difficult year for new head coach Hue Jackson.

While speaking to reporters after the Browns’ loss to the Giants, Jackson was asked about the winless Browns season and began to choke up, calling it “the hardest thing ever.”

He then pursed his lips and began tapping the podium to compose himself before speaking again.

Jackson said while his job is secure, he needs to help the team perform better, noting he didn’t become “football illiterate overnight.”

He continued:

“I’ve never through this but I’m not going to fall off the cliff or anything like that. … But do I get disappointed, frustrated? Yes. I don’t want you to think I don’t get mad or sad or disappointed. I go through all those emotions. “But at the same time, I know what I signed up for, I know there are injuries and the things we’ve been through this season, where we are and where we’re trying to go. You can either beat yourself up and I do that enough, or you can put your head down and keep fighting and push through this. And that’s what we’re going to do as a football team, as an organisation.”

Nobody expected the Browns to be good this season. The team has been undergoing a not-so-subtle rebuild and is loaded with draft picks going forward. They’re essentially tanking in hopes of drafting a few superstars to build around.

Still, with the Bengals, Bills, Chargers, and Steelers ahead on the schedule, the Browns could be waiting until 2017 to pick up their next win.

Watch Jackson’s comments below, via Cleveland.com:

