Oakland Raiders Name Hue Jackson Their New Head Coach

Photo: AP

The Oakland Raiders have picked Hue Jackson to be their next head coach.Jackson had been the team’s offensive coordinator and interviewed for the vacant head coach position with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this winter.



Adam Schefter reports that Al Saunders is likely to be the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The Raiders decided not to renew Tom Cable’s contract after he went 17-27 in three years with the team.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Jackson tutored Joe Flacco as the Ravens’ quarterback coach from 2008-2009. He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2007, the Bengals’ wide receivers coach from 2004-2006, the Redskins’ offensive coordinator in 2003, and Washington’s running backs coach from 2001-2002.

Jackson is expected to be formally introduced tomorrow.

