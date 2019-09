Photo: AP

The Oakland Raiders just fired coach Hue Jackson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.The Raiders finished 8-8 after starting 7-4, and many will point to Jackson’s decision to trade two high draft picks for Carson Palmer as a justification for his firing.



He only lasted one season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.