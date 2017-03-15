REPORT: Hudson's Bay is in talks to buy Neiman Marcus

The Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay Company is in talks to buy Neiman Marcus, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.

The deal would exclude debt, according to the report.

Neiman Marcus in January pulled its plans to go public.

Hudsons Bay last month reportedly made a takeover offer for another American retailer: Macy’s.

Those talks were reportedly preliminary and the two companies were also reportedly exporing other forms of cooperation outside ofa merger.

More to come..

