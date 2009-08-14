Hudson Crash Videos Hit YouTube, Will They Stay?

NBC News got a major scoop by being the first to air a home video of last Saturday’s plane-helicopter crash over the Hudson River.



And while NBC is airing the video on its MSNBC site — with pre-roll ads — it has, of course, made its way to Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, too. Overnight, about a dozen copies of the video were uploaded to YouTube, such as this one.

Will they stay? This is the sort of tragic event where NBC doesn’t gain any goodwill by playing copyright cop and demanding YouTube take the video down. But it’s also the kind of watch-over-and-over footage that the company would want to keep for itself. (We’ll keep an eye on the copyright-cop process.)

Here’s the video from MSNBC, which should stay up. Warning: It is graphic and disturbing.

And here’s a copy from YouTube, with more raw footage, which may be pulled down at any time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.