Hudson Plane: 23 BofA Employees Working On Merrill Deal, 3 Wachovia/Wells Fargo

New York Social Diary contributor Alexandra Lebenthal—muni enthusiast and former CEO of Lebenthal & Co. and more recently the head of a wealth management firm Alexandra and James—says “a little bit of karma was floating around literally for everyone on the plane which included 23 Bank of America employees working on the Merrill Lynch Deal, and 3 Wachovia/Wells Fargo employees. An ironic (and aquatic) leg-up for all of us.”



We’re not sure what to call it except to think how sad would it be to die while working on an investment banking deal, particularly these deals.

