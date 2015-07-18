Heading to IGNITION? Here's why you should book a room at the Hudson Hotel right now

If you’re planning a trip to New York for IGNITION 2015 this December 8 — 9, you’ll need to find a place to stay — preferably a hotel that’s well-equipped and comfortable, near the event, and not astronomically expensive.

Fortunately, we’ve reserved a block of rooms at the Hudson Hotel at a special group rate for conference attendees. Why stay at the Hudson? Stylish and cool, it has a number of bars and lounges, making it the perfect place to relax and network after IGNITION. As a bonus, it’s only a five-minute walk from the Time Warner Center.

Here’s a sneak peek at what you might expect if you book your room at the Hudson. Rooms start at $US299 and are guaranteed to sell out, so book your stay now by calling (702) 577-2830 and asking for the Business Insider – IGNITION 2015 group rate. Or, book online with the group code IG0715.

The Hudson has a cool vibe, but it's also loaded with business perks. Guests have access to free high-speed WiFi, a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, even foosball and billiards (for those who like some friendly competition when they network). Each room is elegantly modern. The rooms have paneled floors and walls, cotton linens, a flat-screen HDTV, iPod docks, designer toiletries, and scenic views of the city. Eat your pre- and post-IGNITION meals at Hudson Common, a modern-day beer hall and burger joint. Enjoy 16 varieties of locally brewed beers and sample the restaurant's 'uncommon' interpretations of burgers, sandwiches, and fries. Continental breakfast buffets are offered daily. Hang out in Private Park, the hotel's own miniature version of Central Park. The park is equipped with a glass roof, heaters, 45-foot tall trees, ivy-covered walls, and a mix of antique and modern furniture that make guests feel like they have escaped the city. There are plenty of intimate spaces, convenient for meeting up with clients and colleagues after IGNITION. The Hudson Hotel offers multiple bars and lounges, including the Library Bar, Tequila Park, and Sky Terrace. The latter, located on the 15th floor, has breathtaking views of Central Park, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty. Rooms at the special group rate start at $US299. Book your room by calling (702) 577-2830 and ask for the Business Insider - IGNITION 2015 group rate, or book online with the group code IG0715. Haven't gotten your ticket to IGNITION yet? Be sure to take advantage of our early-bird pricing before it expires. (image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4dc973824bd7c81957340000-320-76/button_registernow_blue.gif' alt='Register Now' link='https://businessinsider.ticketleap.com/ignition-2015/dates/Dec-08-2015_at_0730AM' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4dc973824bd7c81957340000-1200/image.jpg') Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.