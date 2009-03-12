Hudson Hero Sully Lands $3 Million Book Deal

Friend of humans, enemy of geese, Flight 1549 Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberg just scored — landed? — a $2.5 million to $3 million book deal with Harper Collins, sources tell Crain’s.



Apparently all the Captain’s agent, Jan Miller, had to do to find a buyer was circulate Sully’s Newsweek column from a couple weeks ago.

The book will be about how Sully’s “whole life experience led up to this moment [of the landing],” an editor who met with the pilot told Crain’s. This editor also said that Sully is “the real thing.”

“There’s a lot more substance to him than most people getting their 15 minutes of fame.”

