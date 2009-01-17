Heroic Flight 1549 Pilot Has 24,000 Facebook Fans, LinkedIn Profile

Interested in hiring a genuine hero, responsible for saving 155 lives? Then maybe you’ll want to reach out to Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, who yesterday managed to pilot US Airways Flight 1549 to a safe landing on the Hudson river. The Hudon Hero, as he’s now known is on LinkedIn:



Or, maybe you’re just a fan. If so, go ahead and identify yourself as one, just like 24,000 Facebook users already have:

