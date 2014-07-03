The Financial District Has An Incredible New Lunch Spot [PHOTOS]

Hudson Eats, a new food court in New York’s Financial District, is set to take over lower Manhattan’s lunch hour.

The 35,000-square-foot food court is part of a $250 million renovation at Brookfield Place — a dining, retail, and office complex that was formerly the World Financial Center. Hudson Eats is located on the second floor of the mall, mere blocks from the 9/11 Memorial — an ideal location for both office workers and tourists.

The space is huge, with 600 seats and a nearby atrium. And it’s beautiful, with superb views of the skyline and Hudson River, tall windows, white marble finishes, and leather booths.

But what makes Hudson Eats truly exciting is the food: The food court houses a dozen casual eateries, including New York favourites like Black Seed Bagel, Chop’t, Dig Inn, Dos Toros, Little Muenster, Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, Num Pang, Olives, Skinny Pizza, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Tartinery, and Umami Burger.

Blue Ribbon Sushi and Northern Tiger will open in the fall.

Hudson Eats has set itself up as the perfect place for businessmen, locals, and tourists to grab a quick and delicious lunch. With all the excitement surrounding the Financial District’s latest hub, we had to try it for ourselves.

