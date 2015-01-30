Huddle's New CEO Says An IPO Won't Happen Soon

Huddle New Huddle CEO Morten Brøgger.

Huddle, the London-based company that makes collaboration software for documents, has hired new CEO Morten Brøgger to replace Alasitair Mitchell. After the announcement, Brøgger said that any plans for an IPO are being delayed, Sam Shead of Techworld reports.

“We have mutually agreed we’re going to put all these discussions on hold,” he said in an interview with the website.

Brøgger has plenty of experience in working at enterprise tech companies. He was previously the chief sale officer of Syniverse, an international online transactions company.

Huddle raised $US51 million in its Series D round in December. It said at the time that it would use the funding to double the size of its product team.

Huddle’s former CEO, Alasitair Mitchell, is going to become the company’s CMO and President. He told Business Insider in December that an IPO was “probably a few years away.” Now, the company’s new CEO looks set to focus on international growth instead.

