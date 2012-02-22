Red-Hot Startup Huddle Is About To Make Your Work A Hundred Times Less Annoying

Huddle is offering new “Sync” software that’s going to save you from a ton of headaches at work when you are trying to share files and work on projects remotely.



Huddle is a service for sharing files across a company — so you can work on a document or presentation in one state and your co-worker can access it in another state.

But file sharing is still a bit of a nightmare. It’s hard to keep track of who made changes and which files you need to access.

Using what the company calls “patent-pending predictive technology,” Huddle’s Sync software automatically delivers the newest version of files that are relevant to you to your phone and other devices. (It wouldn’t get into too many specifics, so we’ll just assume it’s magic for now.)

Sync also gives executives total control over the security of their company’s most sensitive data. If, like Apple, you manage to lose a phone or other piece of equipment, your boss can remotely wipe all that sensitive data off it as soon as it turns on.

Huddle was founded in 2006 by led by 32-year-old Andy McLoughlin and Alastair Mitchell. It’s raised $14.2 million from Matrix Partners and Eden Ventures. It’s one of a number of red-hot “Enterprise 2.0” startups that are bringing lessons learned from social media sites like Facebook to the workplace.

Huddle is already profitable and brings in slightly less than $25 million annually. You can check out a full video explaining the service below:



