Huckabee Is (Still) The Front-Runner In Iowa

Early polls (obviously) don’t tell you what is going to happen next year. But in the case of specific state polls, they do help you understand how the race will take shape. In Iowa, the race for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination is shaping up very nicely for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.



A new poll of 885 likely GOP caucus attenders in Iowa shows Huckabee leading the field, but that’s not the news. The news is that Huckabee is beating Sarah Palin among women who participated in the poll.

Mrs. Palin started her campaign for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination with a direct appeal to what she calls “Mama Grizzlies.” She has been assiduously courting GOP and conservative women ever since. If the results of all that work and effort are that she gets beat by Mike Huckabee amongst her core constituency, then maybe she should take everybody’s advice and not run for president.

Either that, or she needs to get her act together and raise her game.

The full poll results are here.

