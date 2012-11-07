Mike Huckabee: GOP Has ‘Done A Pathetic Job Of Reaching Out To People Of colour’

Speaking on Fox News on Tuesday evening, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) was asked about the racial divide in vote tallies between those who support President Obama and those who support Mitt Romney.



“I don’t see it as all that shocking,” Huckabee said. “I mean, typically people of colour vote Democratic anyway. So that’s not all that unusual.

It’s rare for Republicans to get a significant portion of minority vote. It shouldn’t be. I think Republicans have done a pathetic job of reaching out to people of colour. Something we have got to work on.”

Huckabee later added:

“But, Republicans have acted as if they can’t get the vote so they don’t try. And the result is they don’t get the vote. So that’s not, to me, as much of a shock.

I absolutely reject the motion that white people are voting for Mitt Romney and black people are voting for Barack Obama. I think conservatives are voting for Mitt Romney and liberals are voting for Barack Obama. And this country is still a divided country ideologically more than it is racially.”

Watch the video:



