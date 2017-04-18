Mike Huckabee rips Comcast in lengthy tweetstorm: 'I'd rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast'

Allan Smith
Mike HuckabeeSpencer Platt/Getty ImagesMike Huckabee.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee launched into a lengthy Twitter tirade aimed at Comcast Monday afternoon.

A one-time 2016 Republican presidential hopeful and a top surrogate for President Donald Trump, Huckabee tweeted that Comcast’s service was so bad, he’d “rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast.”

“Mafia better service than @comcast,” Huckabee tweeted. “Sure they shoot you, but it’s over with and they don’t charge you for the bullet.”

A representative from Comcast tweeted back at Huckabee, saying they were “happy to assist with your account concerns” and “Please send me a DM with your address or phone # to get started.”

A Comcast spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Here’s Huckabee’s full tweetstorm:

And here was Comcast’s response:

