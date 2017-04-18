Mike Huckabee rips Comcast in lengthy tweetstorm: 'I'd rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee launched into a lengthy Twitter tirade aimed at Comcast Monday afternoon.
A one-time 2016 Republican presidential hopeful and a top surrogate for President Donald Trump, Huckabee tweeted that Comcast’s service was so bad, he’d “rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast.”
“Mafia better service than @comcast,” Huckabee tweeted. “Sure they shoot you, but it’s over with and they don’t charge you for the bullet.”
A representative from Comcast tweeted back at Huckabee, saying they were “happy to assist with your account concerns” and “Please send me a DM with your address or phone # to get started.”
A Comcast spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.
Here’s Huckabee’s full tweetstorm:
And here was Comcast’s response:
Is @comcast the United AL version of cable/internet/phone? Has anyone else had DEPLORABLE dealings with @comcast? #tincans&string
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
@comcast is now operated by the N. Korean missile launch team. Epic failure!
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
@comcast customer service? Faster than cold molasses pouring out of pinhole; makes gov’t look efficient;as fun to deal with as root canal.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
By the time @comcast shows up to fix THEIR problems after they missed THEIR appt today, my 5 year old grandson will be graduating college.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
Mafia better service than @comcast Sure they shoot you, but it’s over with and they don’t charge you for the bullet.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
How bad is @comcast service? I’d rather have Obama back as President than have Comcast.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 17, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee I’d be happy to assist with your account concerns. Please send me a DM with your address or phone # to get started. – SL
— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) April 17, 2017
