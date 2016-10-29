HUCKABEE: 'Who would have thought a Weiner would be' Hillary Clinton's 'undoing?'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted a racy joke Friday after it was announced the FBI was reviewing new emails “that appear pertinent” to the probe into Hillary Clinton’s former use of a private email server.

The emails were said to be tied to a federal investigation into Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Huckabee found that aspect of the situation ripe for a joke:

Who would have thought a Weiner would be HRC’s undoing?????

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 28, 2016

Huckabee had said on Twitter earlier that “humorless libs” are often offended by his tweets.

Authorities opened an investigation into Weiner in late September after a report alleged he had engaged in a monthlong sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

