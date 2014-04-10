Hubspot Is Sending Its New Australian Recruits To Boston For Two Weeks

Boston Red Sox. Image: Shutterstock.

Hubspot is on a recruitment drive, hunting for a number of account execs to work out of its new Australian office later this year.

The inbound marking platform’s managing director of international, Jeetu Mahtani is currently in Sydney interviewing candidates to fill account executive and partner channel manager roles based in the NSW capital.

The five people who land the jobs will be flown to the company’s headquarters in Boston for two to three weeks for an induction which includes catching a Celtics basketball game, a Red Sox baseball game and dinner with some of Hubspot’s executives.

“It all goes back to our culture, we want to make sure they get our culture,” Mahtani said.

The Sydney office will open in the third quarter and is the company’s third location globally. Hubspot already has an office in Ireland and its headquarters are in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mahtani said a growing customer base in the Asia Pacific region is behind the move.

“We typically go where the demand is and we let the demand pull us in,” he said.

Mahtani listed Australia in Hubspot’s top five countries for lead generation and inbound marketing, with other companies on the list including the US, the UK, Netherlands and Germany.

Up until now Hubspot has been managing its Australian client basis out of Boston.

“We have been selling into Australia for about a year now with a really small team working in Boston, Massachusetts,” Mahtani said.

“They show up mid afternoon to work Sydney hours.”

Mahtani has already spoken to six candidates in Australia this week and has another six interviews lined up over the next two days. He admitted he went into the interviews “a little suspicious” but so far has been “very pleased”.

“The quality is absolutely there,” he said.

“They definitely seem very thoughtful in terms of how they’re thinking about marketing and sales.”

