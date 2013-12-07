The Best Ideas Come From Naps

Brian Halligan, CEO of marketing software producer HubSpot, describes himself as a “huge nap guy” in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Halligan admits to The NYT’s Adam Bryant that he routinely gets his best ideas while going in and out of sleep.

“I do a lot of very mediocre stuff, but once in a while I come up with a really good idea,” he says. “Maybe I’ll come up with two in a month. Those two inevitably happen when I’m either falling into a nap, or coming out of a nap, or waking up slowly on a Saturday morning.”

Halligan says he’s trying to “engineer” more of those idea-inspiring moments for both himself and his employees. “I’m trying to encourage more people to have naps because, hopefully, more people will have these brilliant ideas,” he explains.

He’s certainly off to a good start — HubSpot has a designated “nap room” that people can use during the day.

