How Hubo The Robot Could Save The World

When they’re not busy making cool things like mind-controlled prosthetic limbs, humanoid robots, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) hosts a ton of challenges in an effort to spur technological innovation.

One challenge we’re paying close attention to is the DARPA Robotics Challenge with 17 teams vying to create the coolest disaster-response robot the planet’s ever seen.

The prize for winning this challenge? A cool $US2 million.

Trials for this challenge are set to take place December 20-21 in Homestead, Florida, where teams will put their robots through eight very physical tasks.

Watch a preview of Hubo — a full-sized humanoid built by Drexel University.

Music: “Marching Robots” by Umcaruje

Find out more about Hubo here.

