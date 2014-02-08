The Most Interesting Olympian In The World Struts Into The Opening Ceremony

He may not win a medal, but the most interesting competitor at this year’s Winter Olympics in Sochi is Hubertus von Hohenlohe, and he made a grand entrance as the lone representative of Mexico.
This is the sixth Olympic games for the 55-year-old alpine skier, who is also:
- a German prince
- a pop singer
- a professional photographer
So much swag:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.