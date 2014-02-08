The Most Interesting Olympian In The World Struts Into The Opening Ceremony

Cork Gaines

He may not win a medal, but the most interesting competitor at this year’s Winter Olympics in Sochi is Hubertus von Hohenlohe, and he made a grand entrance as the lone representative of Mexico.

This is the sixth Olympic games for the 55-year-old alpine skier, who is also:

  • a German prince
  • a pop singer
  • a professional photographer
Hubertus von hohenloheClive Mason/Getty Images

So much swag:

Hubertus von hohenloheScreengrab from CBC

