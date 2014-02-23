The Most Interesting Man At The Olympics Wears Incredible Ski Suit, Crashes In Slalom

Hubertus von Hohenlohe, the 55-year-old skier from Mexico is the most interesting man at the Olympics. Aside from going to six Olympics for Mexico, von Hohenlohe is a German prince, a pop-star, and a professional photographer.

Saturday, von Hohenlohe competed in the men’s slalom wearing the absolute best ski suit we’ve seen:

von Hohenlohe struggled in the race, crashed, and was not able to finish. The prince wasn’t alone in that however, 40 of the 117 competitors in slalom did not finish.

After his tumble, von Hohenlohe stayed on the snow for a moment, taking it all in.

But even after his fall, it seems like the most interesting man at the Olympics is just happy to be there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.