The Most Interesting Man At The Olympics Wears Incredible Ski Suit, Crashes In Slalom

Leah Goldman

Hubertus von Hohenlohe, the 55-year-old skier from Mexico is the most interesting man at the Olympics. Aside from going to six Olympics for Mexico, von Hohenlohe is a German prince, a pop-star, and a professional photographer.

Saturday, von Hohenlohe competed in the men’s slalom wearing the absolute best ski suit we’ve seen:

Hubertus von hohenloheAP Photo/Mexico Olympic Committee

von Hohenlohe struggled in the race, crashed, and was not able to finish. The prince wasn’t alone in that however, 40 of the 117 competitors in slalom did not finish.

Hubert von hohenloeNBC Screengrab
Hubertus von hohenloeNBC Screengrab

After his tumble, von Hohenlohe stayed on the snow for a moment, taking it all in.

Hubertus von hohenloeNBC Screengrab

But even after his fall, it seems like the most interesting man at the Olympics is just happy to be there.

Hubertus von hohenloeAP Photo/Christophe Ena

