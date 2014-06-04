Astronomers Release Hubble's Most Colourful View Of The Universe

Behold the most colourful image of the universe ever captured by the Hubble telescope. Isn’t it beautiful?

The picture was released on Tuesday and presented during a meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

According to a news release from the European Space Agency:

The patch of sky in this image has been previously studied by astronomers in a series of visible and near-infrared exposures taken from 2004 to 2009: the Hubble Ultra Deep Field. Now, with the addition of ultraviolet light, they have combined the full range of colours available to Hubble, stretching all the way from ultraviolet to near-infrared light. The resulting image, made from 841 orbits of telescope viewing time, contains approximately 10,000 galaxies, extending back to within a few hundred million years of the Big Bang.

The video below zooms in on Hubble’s colourful view of the universe.

