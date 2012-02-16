10 Secrets Of The Universe Revealed By The Hubble Telescope

Photo: Wikimedia

It’s been almost 22 years since NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope, one of the most prolific science instruments ever built. Using a variety of instruments, Hubble has peered deep into space, bringing back never-before-seen images of stars, galaxies, explosions, and answers to cosmic questions.



Despite the revelations, in these trying economic times President Obama is looking to cut NASA’s funding, limiting the budget to just $17.7 billion in 2013, a five per cent cut from the budget proposed last year.

The planetary science division of NASA will pay the deepest price, with a 20 per cent reduction in its budget altogether. This division has been putting together the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble.

With the James Webb tentatively set to launch in 2018, we wanted to take a look at all the important things that the Hubble has discovered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.